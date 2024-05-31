BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Cascadia Fresh Market expands hours, reminds you ‘Free Fridge is for everyone’

(Photo courtesy Cascadia Fresh Market)

Three weeks after opening at 5444 Delridge Way SW, neighborhood food store Cascadia Fresh Market is expanding its hours! Here’s the announcement we just received from co-proprietor Jill Moore, including a reminder/clarification about the store’s “Free Fridge“:

We have decided to simplify/expand our hours to be open EVERY DAY from 10 am – 7 pm at Cascadia Fresh Market.

It’s a big ask to get people to change their current shopping habits and instead decide to utilize our neighborhood market. To make it as easy as possible to figure us into any routine, we are expanding our hours to 10 am – 7 pm every single day.

I also want to remind Delridgians about our “Free Fridge,” sponsored by the West Seattle Food Bank. Note that aim of the Free Fridge is to make sure no good food is wasted – therefore, the free items are for everyone who eats food. We believe it’s our community responsibility to use food well, and taking a free banana (with some brown spots) and a green pepper (with perhaps some shoulder withering) is an act of climate heroism as well as a perfectly legitimate way to feed yourself. Many people do not think to use the free refrigerator because they kindly want to save the food for those with higher food-support needs. While that is a lovely thought, we want you to know there is enough food to discard that worry instead of the food. The Fresh Market always generates new refrigerator inputs (nature is on its own schedule). If the free refrigerator were being consistently emptied by folks, we would bring additional food for donation from our Auburn warehouse – similar to the way we filled Carrot Man’s Carrot Stand during the pandemic. There is enough affordable food to buy enthusiastically at the market, AND to take for free from the Free Fridge anytime you see something useful for your meal. The Free Fridge is for everyone, and utilizing it keeps the food fresher for all.