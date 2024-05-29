West Seattle, White Center Pride events start this weekend

(WSB file photo)

June is Pride Month, and special events start as soon as the calendar changes. Here are announcements we’ve received so far, through the first half of the month:

JUNE 1 – WHITE CENTER PRIDE STREET FESTIVAL: 11 am-11 pm Saturday, June 1, on 16th SW in the heart of White Center between SW Roxbury and SW 100th, music, performances, more (toplines here). It’s free, but if you buy a wristband, that’ll connect you with special deals:

-Expedited access to VIP drink lines

-Backstage experiences

-Premium seating

-All-day discounts at 15+ bars and restaurants From Happy Hour prices to $5 Wells, $4 Pints, $4 Slices – exclusively for wristband holders.

You can buy yours online for $15 (that link is also where you’ll find the list of participating venues), or look for the White Center Pride booth at the festival on Saturday.

JUNE 1 – JOKES AT THE JUNCTION PRIDE SHOW: The monthly Jokes at The Junction show at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW) features an all-LGBTQ+ slate this time, 8 pm Saturday, June 1. West Seattle’s own Cozy Comedy presents host AJ Norris, headliner Ricci Armani, plus Javann Jones and Novae Simper. Get your ticket(s) here now.

JUNE 8 – AZUQAR! DANCE NIGHT At The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), “a Sapphic Dance Night for BIPOC + Allies,” billed as a pre-Pride kickoff. 8 pm Saturday, June 8 – more info here.

JUNE 14 – PRIDE IN OZ: 7 pm Friday, June 14, doors open at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) for this all-ages drag show, hosted by Jizzuhbell Johnson. Tickets are on sale here.

JUNE 15 – PRIDE WITH POLLINATORS: 10 am-1 pm Saturday, June 15, it’s a volunteer restoration event at Westcrest Park:

Come celebrate Pride Month with Dirt Corps and Green Seattle Partnership‘s annual “Pride with Pollinators” restoration event! We’ll be honoring the beauty of diversity by tending to our vibrant pollinator garden and caring for the amazing creatures that help it thrive. We’ll get our hands dirty by removing invasive blackberry shrubs and applying nourishing mulch to prepare for new native plantings this fall. We’ll also be watering last year’s plantings to ensure our garden stays colorful and diverse.

Gloves, tools, water, snacks provided – register here.

Got something to add to our list/calendar for Pride in West Seattle/White Center – or other calendar events, for that matter? Please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

P.S. The West Seattle Junction Association currently plans to fly rainbow flags (like the one in our photo above) on Sunday, June 30, and is recruiting volunteers to place and remove them that day – you can sign up here.