FOLLOWUP: Healthy Street additions ‘not responsive to our concerns,’ says Alki Point For All

(SDOT current/future cross-section comparison, from project webpage)

For the first time since SDOT announced last Friday that it would proceed with the Alki Point Healthy Street plan, adding a few features, we’re hearing from the group that had been fighting the plan. Alki Point For All says it wants to clarify that the SDOT changes did not constitute a compromise. Here’s their statement:

Last week the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) announced that it is proceeding with construction at Alki Point, with changes based on community feedback, including ours. To clear up any confusion caused by that announcement, the changes are not responsive to our concerns. SDOT has not addressed the substantive issues we have raised regarding the harmful impact of this project on social equity, safety, and marine education and conservation. At a recent meeting we encouraged SDOT to consider solutions that would better meet the needs of the wider community, while still achieving its goals. The small cosmetic changes announced last week bear little resemblance to the ideas we proposed, as described below.

1. Transformative Art. We encouraged SDOT to consider street art as way to organically slow traffic and increase safety. Bloomberg Philanthropies has proven this concept in projects all over the country: Asphalt Art Initiative and Asphalt Art Safety Study. We suggested that local artists like the Youngstown Arts Collective could be engaged to create the design. In piloting this approach, Alki Point could serve as a model for other Healthy Streets, and bring communities together rather than dividing them. Instead, SDOT will add decorative art to their existing design — missing the point, and the opportunity.

2. Welcome Signs. We proposed replacing the Street Closed signs with signs that said “Welcome to Constellation Marine Reserve. Go Slow.” The goal of that change was to alert drivers they are entering a special place, and encourage (or require) them to slow down, while at the same time welcoming the public to use a public space. SDOT liked our idea for “Welcome” signs, but plans to install them in addition to, not instead of, the Street Closed signs. It’s hard to imagine a more confusing message: welcome, and stay away.

3. Bus Parking. SDOT’s solution is insufficient for the need—the spaces they’ve identified are too small. When students come to Alki Point for field trips, the number of busses can range from two to nineteen. We recommended that SDOT contact schools to determine the actual need.

4. Time / Area Closures. Instead of a permanent “rolling” lane, we proposed using time and area closures such as car-free Sundays. Shorter temporary closures would be safer for people who want to recreate in the street, and allow more people to access the area year-round. That suggestion was ignored.

In October 2022, SDOT announced its preferred design for Alki Point, which called for the loss of five parking spaces on Alki Ave SW. In December 2023, the agency revealed its final design, which for the first time included the addition of a “rolling” lane and the loss of 62 parking spaces along the west side Beach Drive. These significant changes were made too late for public comment, without stakeholder notification or engagement, and in violation of their own guidelines for Healthy Streets.

SDOT has broken faith with its constituents in both how its decisions were made and how they are described. This latest announcement is more of the same. We expect more from a city that values transparency and accountability in governing. Nearly 1800 people have signed our petition asking the Mayor to halt this project.