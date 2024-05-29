WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen powerlifting equipment

The shoes and knee sleeves in this photo are among the powerlifting equipment stolen in a car break-in in Highland Park – here’s the reader report, via email:

May 29th: Car broken into at Overlook Apartments on SW Kenyon St/Highland Park area. Large black duffel bag was taken that contained powerlifting equipment, including

-red/yellow ASICS wrestling shoes

-red leather belt,

-white/blue Adidas weightlifting shoes

-black knee sleeves

-black competition singlet (women’s)

Black bag has “Dragon” embroidered on one end and “Bull Power Team” on the side, and a bull logo on both sides. Hoping the burglar ditched the bag somewhere in the neighborhood: if found, please contact at 206-313-8854.