WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen powerlifting equipment

The shoes and knee sleeves in this photo are among the powerlifting equipment stolen in a car break-in in Highland Park – here’s the reader report, via email:
May 29th: Car broken into at Overlook Apartments on SW Kenyon St/Highland Park area. Large black duffel bag was taken that contained powerlifting equipment, including
-red/yellow ASICS wrestling shoes
-red leather belt,
-white/blue Adidas weightlifting shoes
-black knee sleeves
-black competition singlet (women’s)
Black bag has “Dragon” embroidered on one end and “Bull Power Team” on the side, and a bull logo on both sides. Hoping the burglar ditched the bag somewhere in the neighborhood: if found, please contact at 206-313-8854.
