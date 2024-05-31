CONGRATULATIONS! Athlete of the Week honors for member of West Seattle High School’s state-champion baseball team

Just days after the West Seattle High School baseball team won the 3A state championship (WSB coverage here), one of its seniors has received Athlete of the Week honors from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. Here’s how WIAA announced it:

CADEN FAHY – WEST SEATTLE BASEBALL (SR) (Photo by Joe Christian for WSB, from WSHS state semifinal victory over Eastside Catholic) West Seattle senior Caden Fahy earned first-team All-Metro League honors this past week. Fahy helped the Wildcats win the Metro Championship and come out victorious in their first two games of the 3A State Baseball Championships. Over the past three games, throughout the Metro Championship and two games at State, Fahy had 11 at-bats, coming away with two singles, four doubles, and four runs. He also took the mound at the end of his last game, earning a save and helping his team move on to the 3A Semifinal game.

The Wildcats went on to win that game and last Saturday’s championship game vs. Mount Vernon. As noted here earlier this week, a community celebration for the champs is planned Monday (June 3), 5 pm, at the WSHS gym (3000 California SW).