West Seattle Art Walk with Muse Fest mini-concerts, and more for your Thursday

With 70-degree weather, you’re not going to want to stay inside after work or school, so here are the options for the hours ahead!

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK WITH MUSE FEST: Not only is tonight full of art, it’s full of music, as previewed here on Wednesday – 11 venues are hosting musicians who will perform free mini-concerts 6 pm-7:45 pm for Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices.

In addition, more than three dozen venues from North Admiral to Morgan Junction are ready to welcome you to view this month’s featured art, with the artist(s) on hand at many stops. The list/map is here; see who’s featured where by scrolling through this page. Enjoy food/drink specials at participating restaurants/bars, too! Art Walk receptions are generally 5-8 pm.

Here’s what else is happening today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Now open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

LOW-LOW TIDE: Out to -3.2 feet – lowest this month! – at 12:24 pm.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

HELP CARE FOR HIGH POINT’S FRUIT TREES: Spend part of your evening with City Fruit caring for the fruit trees at High Point Commons Park (Graham/Lanham), 4-6 pm – more info and RSVP link in our calendar listing!

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Off the Rez.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) not just for Art Walk but also for wine by the glass or bottle.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!