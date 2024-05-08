PREVIEW: 11 Muse Fest performances highlight May’s West Seattle Art Walk

As you plan how to enjoy the clear, warm weather in the days and nights ahead, one more big event not to miss – Thursday night’s West Seattle Art Walk, featuring 11 musical performances comprising this year’s Muse Fest: The Power of Women’s Voices music festival! Here’s the lineup:

As noted on the poster, the performances are concurrent, 6-7:45 pm, at venues from North Admiral to Morgan Junction. Muse Fest is part of The Art of Music, coordinated by John Redenbaugh, providing live music during many Art Walk nights each year; Sue Quigley is co-producing tomorrow night’s event (and performing too!). You can find more information about the artists by going here.

Meantime, dozens of venues are part of the Art Walk itself, showing art and/or hosting artist receptions and/or offering food/beverage specials. Here’s the spring list:

The Art Walk’s “official” hours are 5 pm to 8 pm, but artist receptions may start/end at different types – each venue sets its own hours – so scroll through the May previews here to see who you’ll find, where, and when.