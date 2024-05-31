WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Alki break-in suspect charged; backpack stolen in Upper Morgan

Two Crime Watch reports:

(WSB photo, Sunday morning)

ALKI BREAK-IN SUSPECT CHARGED: The man arrested last Sunday allegedly trying to break into an Alki residence is now charged. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has charged 47-year-old Sergey Y. Maslov of Puyallup with attempted first-degree burglary. The charging documents confirm what commenters said that day – that the victim is a police officer, off-duty at the time this happened. Prosecutors say he called 911 saying the suspect was armed with a knife, trying to break into his residence, and threatening to kill him – a threat that the calltaker heard during the 911 call. Arriving officers are reported to have found the resident and the suspect in the back yard. Maslov is reported to have told officers, after his arrest, that he was looking for a pump for his bicycle – and he asked them to retrieve a laptop he was charging in the building’s laundry room. The victim told investigating officers that while he was armed with his service revolver, he never pointed it at Maslov, though he said he did identify himself as a police officer at one point. The charging documents say Maslov has no history of felony convictions but has theft, trespass, obstruction, and drug charges “pending.” He remains in the King County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. There is no mention in these documents of the other cases possibly linked to Maslov, noted in our previous followup – except a mention that the officer whose home he allegedly tried to break into had been among those responding to a similar Admiral incident a day earlier in which Maslov is suspected.

UPPER MORGAN BACKPACK THEFT: Jessica hopes you can watch for this, in case it turns up tossed aside somewhere:

My son’s school backpack was taken from my car this morning. It had his Highline school laptop in it. I don’t think he’s ever left it in the car, and I usually double check that I’ve locked the doors before I go to bed. It must have been the perfect storm of mistakes. It’s gray and from CabinZero and had a bunch of Spanish homework in it.

Here’s a stock photo of a similar backpack.