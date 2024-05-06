The highlight list for your West Seattle Monday

(Chive bud, photographed by Rosalie Miller)

Here’s our list of what’s up this afternoon/evening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FUTURE GROWTH PLAN: Today’s the deadline for public comment on the draft One Seattle Plan. Easiest way is via OneSeattleCompPlan@seattle.gov – you can also use this page of the “engagement hub.” Here’s our report on the last West Seattle briefing, which includes links to our previous coverage.

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Reminder that expanded hours continue at the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm Mondays-Thursdays.

BABY STORY TIME: Bring little ones up to 2 years old to Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), noon-12:30 pm, for story time!

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

PLAYOFFS: Postseason play continues for some local high-school teams, as we reported Sunday, including West Seattle High School‘s baseball game vs. Seattle Prep at 4 pm today, Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Weekly D&D at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW). As always, all welcome, first-time players too.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three places to play tonight – 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: All welcome to join free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community welcomes you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for meditation. 7 pm.

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm brings Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!