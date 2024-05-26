West Seattle Transportation Coalition hears the newest plan for Vision Zero

One year ago, SDOT released its “top-to-bottom review” of the Vision Zero program, concluding that Vision Zero wasn’t making progress toward its goal of zero deaths and serious injuries on Seattle streets by 2030 because too little action was being taken. One year later, the trend has yet to reverse, and SDOT’s newly released Vision Zero Action Plan Update calls again for more to be done. SDOT reps explained what that will detail as the spotlight guests at this past Thursday’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting.

SDOT’s David Burgesser opened by saying it’s all put in perspective by remembering the humanity of each victim – the 1,700+ people seriously hurt and ~228 people killed since the program’s launch in 2015 (update: four this week alone, with deadly crashes in North Seattle and downtown in the hours before the meeting, and another downtown on Friday night, plus one as we wrote this story). A majority of the victims are those most vulnerable, he said – people walking, rolling, or riding.

The updated plan, he said, focuses on 22 strategies, and 80+ actions, most of which, he said, “fall within the safer roads/safer speeds category.”

Part of the plan also seeks better data – for example, while the city has many data dashboards, it does not have one for Vision Zero, but Burgesser said they are working on that. Two sections of the update also call for better correlation of SFD and SPD data from collision responses.

The WSTC meeting discussion didn’t dive into West Seattle specifics, so we browsed the Action Plan Update looking for them. What we found were mentions of some projects already planned or even under way. One was completion of the Terminal 5 Quiet Zone, safety improvements meant to enable trains serving T-5 to (mostly) avoid horn use. (A port rep in attendance at the meeting said the Quiet Zone work should be complete within a few months – that’s a bit behind what was estimated last fall, and way beyond the original plan for it to be done before the first modernized T-5 berth opened.) Another was to “Develop an updated plan to improve the safety of bridge expansion joints, railings, and barrier types for people biking, rolling, and walking,” and the soon-to-begin Admiral Way Bridge seismic-strengthening project was designated for that work. West Seattle light rail, though it’s not planned to launch until 2032, got a mention too: “Develop station access plans for future light rail stations and enhance the experience and quality of existing facilities that connect people walking, biking, and rolling along and across major transit corridors,” with a “2024 target” listed as “Develop a priority list of station access projects for the West Seattle Link Extension stations that can be supported with available station access funding from Sound Transit.” And it’s likely some West Seattle locations will eventually be part of citywide plans like these:

In Q/A, WSTC’s Deb Barker said she had recently visited Australia and learned that it too was having what she termed “abysmal” results despite working under Vision Zero. (We later found this story about that.) She asked Burgesser for an example of where it’s working. New Jersey communities were cited in response – no fatalities in 7 years in Hoboken (population 60,000), for example. (We found this recent story verifying that.) Why a three-year plan? That’s meant to give them an opening for “one more pivot” before 2030 if needed.

ALSO AT THE WSTC MEETING: Kate Nolan from the Northwest Seaport Alliance – the cargo-shipping authority for Seattle and Tacoma – talked about their zero-emission truck program; we weren’t able to watch that section of the meeting, but the full video will eventually be up on the WSTC YouTube channel (now at youtube.com/westseattletc). Asked how many vessels are using shore power now that it’s available at both T-5 berths, she said “about half” was what she’d most recently heard. … Board elections were postponed until the next meeting, July 25, to give time for recruitment efforts; there’s been a lot of attrition in the past year-plus, so lots of room to get involved – email info@westseattletc.org to find out more.