Celebration of Life planned June 1 for Jim Price, 1936-2023

When the long search for Jim Price ended in January, his family said a memorial would be planned for a later date. Now they have set that date – June 1 – and are sharing it with this remembrance:

Born 12/3/36, James Connon Price, “Jim,” went for a walk September 18, 2023, and didn’t return. He was found deceased on January 15, 2024 in the Duwamish Greenbelt of West Seattle.

Son of Herbert and Evelyn Price, Jim grew up in West Seattle and Vashon. A grad of West Seattle High and University of Washington, he was a commercial interior architect. Jim had a very active life. He belonged to Historic Seattle, Center for Wooden Boats, Backbone Campaign, YMCA, and the Senior Center in West Seattle.

He married Sharon in Scotland, the first of many trips including a summer teaching English in China. He raced 10k’s to triathlons and also his sailboat. Jim is survived by his wife Sharon, children Connon and Anne by former wife Celeste, stepson Richard, 6 grandsons, and loving nephews and their families who led searches for Jim. More can be found at emmickfunerals.com.

There will be a Celebration of Life at the Senior Center of West Seattle on June 1 at 2 pm.