West Seattle, Washington

27 Monday

64℉

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect charged in hit-run death of Tommy Joe Garrett, booked into jail three days after first release

May 27, 2024 2:02 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(Victim’s photo, as displayed at April 27 vigil)

The man initially accused in the hit-run death of 81-year-old Tommy Joe Garrett, then released when a judge disagreed with prosecutors’ charging proposal, has been charged after all. Thanks to commenter K for the tip; the King County Jail roster shows 37-year-old Isaiah L. Cooper of Puyallup has been in custody since last Thursday, after the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed a charge of felony hit-and-run two days before that – the day after he was released from jail. The jail docket indicates Cooper’s bail is set at half a million dollars. We’ll add details from the charging documents later.

Share This

No Replies to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Suspect charged in hit-run death of Tommy Joe Garrett, booked into jail three days after first release"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.