WEST SEATTLE MEMORIAL DAY: New mini-park gets Eagle Scout help

(WSB photos)

More volunteering on this Memorial Day! Outside the West Seattle Triangle building that is home to American Legion Post 160, the WS Veteran Center, and Westside Neighbors Shelter, a mini-park centered on Peace Poles is taking shape, and an Eagle Scout’s project is adding to it today.

That’s Troop 282 Eagle Scout Lincoln Saad, there today to install – with helpers – benches built for the mini-park:

Lincoln planned the project along with Keith Hughes, who runs the center/post/shelter and is creating the mini-park. Thanks to Don for the tip about today’s installation, noting that it honors “the war heroes’ contribution to preserving our freedom we hold so dear to all of us.”