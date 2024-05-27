West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE MEMORIAL DAY: New mini-park gets Eagle Scout help

May 27, 2024 12:40 pm
(WSB photos)

More volunteering on this Memorial Day! Outside the West Seattle Triangle building that is home to American Legion Post 160, the WS Veteran Center, and Westside Neighbors Shelter, a mini-park centered on Peace Poles is taking shape, and an Eagle Scout’s project is adding to it today.

That’s Troop 282 Eagle Scout Lincoln Saad, there today to install – with helpers – benches built for the mini-park:

Lincoln planned the project along with Keith Hughes, who runs the center/post/shelter and is creating the mini-park. Thanks to Don for the tip about today’s installation, noting that it honors “the war heroes’ contribution to preserving our freedom we hold so dear to all of us.”

