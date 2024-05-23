CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth International High School celebrates spring student-athletes

When Chief Sealth International High School students, teachers, coaches, and family members gathered last night for the winter sports-awards banquet, college signings were among the highlights. Ocean Freeman signed a letter of intent to play football for Lewis and Clark College:

Gavin Brown signed a letter of intent to play baseball for Gig Harbor:

He also won the spring Seahawk Award – an honor presented to outstanding student-athletes from each sport. Here are all the winners:

Jennie Brown, fast-pitch softball:

Jason Nguyen, boys’ tennis:

Reachany Oung, girls’ tennis:

Carter Reeve, boys’ track:

Stoli Slywester, boys’ soccer:

Not in attendance was Tori Lillich-Roberts for girls’ track. Meantime, Chief Sealth’s Cheer Team was there to celebrate everyone:

Also part of last night’s celebration, retiring softball coach Karen Rains:

Sealth’s sports program is led by longtime athletic director Ernest Policarpio