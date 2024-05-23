FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library branches’ summer hours will continue with only 1 local branch open 7 days a week

Seattle Public Library has just announced its summer schedule – and only one of West Seattle’s four branches will be open seven days a week, High Point; the one that’s currently open daily, Delridge, will join Southwest and West Seattle (Admiral) in being open 6 days a week. The new systemwide schedule starts June 20; the current schedule – originally announced as being in place at least through June 4 – will continue until then. Here’s the new schedule:

Summer Hours schedule effective Thursday, June 20 Delridge Branch Mon 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tue 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wed Noon to 8 p.m.

Thu Noon to 8 p.m.

Fri 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun Closed High Point Branch Mon 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tue 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wed 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thu 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Fri 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Southwest Branch Mon 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tue Noon to 8 p.m.

Wed Noon to 8 p.m.

Thu 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sat Closed

Sun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. West Seattle Branch Mon 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tue Noon to 8 p.m.

Wed Noon to 8 p.m.

Thu 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fri Closed

Sat 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sun 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

So why move the closure day from High Point to Delridge? Systemwide, SPL says it made the closure decisions based on maximizing hours at larger, air-conditioned branches. The SPL announcement also notes that our area’s one branch without air conditioning, West Seattle (Admiral), is one of five SPL Carnegie-era branches for which it is seeking federal funding for HVAC modernization. After semi-recent upgrades, the Southwest Branch is now fully air-conditioned.