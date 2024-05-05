SPORTS: High-school baseball, softball postseason games this week

Local high-school baseball and softball teams play postseason games this week:

BASEBALL: Postseason play is already under way. West Seattle HS (16-5) plays Seattle Prep at 4 pm tomorrow (Monday), Steve Cox Memorial Park in White Center (1321 SW 102nd), after a 2-1 postseason win over Lincoln on Saturday … Chief Sealth IHS (12-12) plays Bishop Blanchet at 4 pm Wednesday, also at Steve Cox Memorial Park, after a 7-0 postseason win over Roosevelt on Friday.

SOFTBALL: The first postseason games are this week – CSIHS (6-12) plays Rainier Beach at 4 pm Tuesday, WSHS (9-8) plays Eastside Catholic at 1:30 pm Wednesday, both at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).