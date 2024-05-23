Unanswered questions, project purpose draw scrutiny as HPAC meeting focuses on Highland Park Way hill lane-change plan

By Tracy Record

The proposal to replace one downhill driving lane on the Highland Park Way hill with either a protected bicycle lane or expanded multi-use path is mostly about slowing down speeding drivers. That was made clear by an SDOT rep who was at last night’s HPAC meeting to talk about the plan.

The SDOT reps led by James Le were also there for Q&A, but more than a few questions went unanswered aside from “I’ll have to get back to you on that.”

First, if you are reading this before Thursday evening, you have another opportunity to go try to get answers in person, 4-8 pm tonight at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW). That was supposed to be the last in-person event for now, but SDOT has just added another one this Saturday – more on that at the end of this story.

Backstory on the proposal: In 2020, SDOT had a plan for a bike lane on the Highland Park Way hill, but put it on hold. The concept re-emerged in a 2022 application for federal funding. Two weeks ago, SDOT formally announced a plan for a downhill bike lane and/or expanded path along about half a mile of the hill.

In the announcement of this plan on May 10, SDOT also opened a survey, which they tell us today has already brought in almost 1,000 responses. We don’t know how the opinions are going on that, but last night, with about two dozen people attending the online meeting, HPAC did an informal survey of its own:

That “straw poll” had one option not in the SDOT survey or project plan – improving the existing path without removing a driving lane. Le was asked repeatedly if SDOT would consider an option that keeps the current motorized-vehicle-lane configuration, and Le eventually said, “Let me throw that back at you – how would you (slow traffic) without removing a lane?” He had repeatedly referred to traffic-slowing as a prime goal of the project, citing SDOT data showing that while the posted speed limit is 25 mph, hill traffic averages 43 mph, so, he said, “we have to redesign the roads.” The hill has too much “capacity,” he contended, which would be reduced by removing a driving lane. He cited 49 collisions of note in five years, including head-ons and sideswipes.

The danger of head-on collisions is one reason not to remove a lane, some attendees countered, saying that the lane reduction would mean nowhere to get around an obstacle, and asking if there was any consideration of a barrier between the two directions as a safety measure. Le said SDOT had considered “some barrier options” but none seemed feasible, so the lane removal is a “self-enforcing design.” One attendee said they were “strongly in favor” of that, and disagreed with other attendees’ contention that the single downhill lane would be a “chokepoint,” observing that drivers coming off Holden, for example, are in one lane as they turn onto the hill. That attendee was one of the few who identified themselves as riders, and also voiced support for the project providing a better connection for riders headed toward Georgetown.

Even if the hill seems to have “too much capacity” now, other attendees said, it should be preserved in case of access trouble such as a repeat of the West Seattle Bridge closure, which turned the Highland Park Way hill into a lifeline in and out of West Seattle for 2 1/2 years as the 1st Avenue South Bridge became the major detour route. “It’s a vital connector,” stressed one attendee. Le’s answer to concern about another West Seattle Bridge closure was, “I don’t think that will happen” – since the WS Bridge is expected to last its full lifespan following the repairs that reopened it in September 2022.

The questions that went unanswered included the cost/budget for the project. The SDOT reps said they didn’t have those numbers, repeating that it’s very early in the design process, and there’s no funding yet beyond “early design,” explaining that future funding would depend on what option they eventually decided to pursue. Attendees pressed the question of how much money is allotted so far, but that wasn’t answered. Nor was a question about how many bicycle riders and pedestrians use the hill path now. (We’ve sent those and other followup questions to SDOT’s media team today.) There also was a concern about how the bike path would be maintained, given that others – such as the relatively new one on Delridge – have been observed with leaves, broken glass, and other debris.

One attendee, identifying herself as a pedestrian as well as driver, said she wanted to see “traffic calming that is actually calming,” fearing the lane removal will be the opposite, invariably resulting in more road rage. What about stationing a police officer on the hill full time? asked another attendee. Le thought that would be “very expensive.” Also suggested: A “holistic” look at the traffic situation in Highland Park, considering all the changes implemented during and after the bridge closure, including the HP Way/Holden intersection work and all the “Home Zone” neighborhood traffic-calming installations.

Eventually the discussion ebbed and HPAC co-chair Kay Kirkpatrick ran the informal “straw poll” shown above. Le said all the feedback – including the HPAC meeting – would be compiled in a report that would be out midsummer or so. No date has been given for a final decision or for construction.

WHAT’S NEXT: As noted above, SDOT plans to be at Highland Park Corner Store tonight, 4-8 pm, and the project outreach team just told us this morning that they’ve added one more in-person tabling event for Q&A and feedback, this Saturday (May 25) at Delridge Farmers’ Market (9421 18th SW), 10 am-2 pm. The survey is open until June 15, and the project page offers an email address and voicemail line you can also use for feedback and/or questions. And though it’s not an official project-related event, the proposal is expected to be discussed at tonight’s West Seattle Transportation Coalition meeting too (6:30 pm online, connection info here).