COLMAN POOL: 2024 opening date set, rental reservations open

(WSB file photo of Colman Pool)

Thanks to Keith for the tip. He discovered via the Seattle Parks website that Colman Pool rental reservations opened today, and the season opening date is set. If you’re new – Colman Pool is the only city-run outdoor pool in West Seattle, on the shore at Lincoln Park (approximately midway between the north and south waterfront entrances), filled with heated Puget Sound salt water. This year, the Parks website says, Colman Pool will open Saturday, May 25, for the first of multiple preseason weekends. The website doesn’t have a date (yet) for the summer seven-days-a-week schedule to start, but this might be a hint: Rentals are available daily, starting at 7 pm (when the pool closes), June 30 through September 1. Some kids’ swimming lessons will be offered this summer too, according to session and registration dates on the Colman Pool page, which is also where you’ll find the link for booking a rental. One more note, the dates are set for the annual swim-meet closures: June 27-29 and July 12-13.