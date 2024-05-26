HAPPENING NOW: Full Tilt Ice Cream’s White Center farewell

For one final day, Full Tilt Ice Cream in White Center is not just serving ice cream, but also serving as a community gathering place. People are lined up to get in for one last scoop before the shop closes after 16 years.

Inside, community-created art pays tribute to Full Tilt co-founder Justin Cline, whose untimely death in March led to wife and co-founder Ann Magyar‘s decision to close.

Ann is there, of course, for the last hurrah, as is son Moss, helping out behind the counter.

Ann plans to return to her original career, teaching. But first, wrapping up a business is hard work – selling the equipment, for example. And eventually a celebration of Justin’s life will be held. But today, you have until 8 pm to stop by the shop at 9629 16th SW for ice cream, pinball, and memories.