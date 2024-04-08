‘It just isn’t the same without him’: Five weeks after Full Tilt Ice Cream founder Justin Cline’s death, closure announced

(WSB/WCN photo of Justin, Ann, and kids Moss and Ruby last year, when Full Tilt marked 15 years)

Five weeks after the death of Justin Cline, who founded Full Tilt Ice Cream in White Center in 2008 with wife Ann Magyar, she just sent us the announcement that their flagship store and wholesale operations will close:

Dear Full Tilt family,

Justin founded Full Tilt with the hope he could work for himself and be part of the neighborhood in a positive, fun way. He wanted a place for music and art and for families to play. We opened on June 20, 2008 and were floored from day one at how much the community embraced us. We met so many people and made so many friends that we still hold dear. We loved watching kids learn to play pinball and Pac-Man and beg to stay just a little longer. So many artists and musicians and chefs have shared our space and we’ve been honored to be part of those journeys. Full Tilt was never just about the ice cream. But now Justin is gone, and it just isn’t the same without him. It’s time for Full Tilt as we know it to end.

Our wholesale operations will stop at the end of April. The last day for the White Center shop will be May 26th. The Columbia City shop will remain open but they do not accept gift cards, coupons, or birthday party certificates from other locations. You can find more info about that shop at www.fulltiltcolumbiacity.com.

I’m beyond grateful for the love and friendship and support these past 16 years. It’s truly been the best years of my life. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this craziness. Thank you White Center.

With love,

Mrs. Full Tilt