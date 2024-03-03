Justin Cline, White Center community advocate and Full Tilt Ice Cream founder, has died

(WSB/WCN photo of Justin and family last year as Full Tilt marked 15 years)

Two weeks ago, we reported on community crowdfunding to help the family of Justin Cline, White Center community advocate and founder of Full Tilt Ice Cream, after he suffered a heart attack. Today, we just heard from a Full Tilt staffer announcing on behalf of the family that Justin has died, at age 49. Here’s the announcement published on the original GoFundMe page:

It is with absolutely broken hearts that we share that our beloved friend Justin has moved on to the great ice cream shop in the sky.

Justin died around 6:00 am on Saturday, March 2nd, 2024 at Valley Medical Center. At every step along the way, Valley staff did an incredible job monitoring and managing his ever-changing condition, and taking every possible step to give him excellent care.

Ann, Moss and Ruby, their family and friends, and the entire staff and community of Full Tilt are grieving this loss. Justin will be missed by so many, because he touched so very many people in his life. The number of stories of connections and care that we have heard this past month has been incredible. We have loved hearing all the large and small ways that Justin’s open, giving nature has positively impacted the community as a whole and hundreds of individual lives.

Right now Ann and the kids are understandably distraught and overwhelmed with this tragedy. We understand that everyone wants to connect with Ann, share their memories and stories of Justin, and offer love and comfort. However, the community Justin built around himself is so large and deeply connected that we imagine the outpouring of love could become overwhelming for Ann.

We have created a list of ways that the community can support Ann, Moss and Ruby in this time.

* Continue giving to the GoFundMe to support Justin’s family during this time. Ann’s financial needs will only increase as she navigates this shift to single-parenting and keeping Full Tilt afloat.

* Send your memories, stories, artworks, and photos of or inspired by Justin to justininmemoriam at gmail.com. We will be compiling the stories, photos, memories, artworks into a book for Ann and the kids. If possible, title your email “contribution” to help us manage the inbox.

* Email justininmemoriam at gmail.com to offer any practical support you would like – either with your ideas for support you’d like to offer or an open offer for whatever Ann may need. Ann’s friends will be monitoring this inbox and will connect with Ann to see what kinds of supports are needed as time goes on. If possible, please title your email “support” to help us manage the inbox.

* Continue to visit Full Tilt when you can. Every scoop you enjoy, every round of pinball, and every beer you share with a friend helps keep Justin’s family and employees going.

* Hug your people and tell them you love them.

* Consider ways you can support your community. Justin’s store, his heart, and his time were open for those who needed him. Our communities are better when we are community builders.

* Get CPR certified. Ann was able to save Justin’s life the night of his heart attack because she knew how to perform CPR. A couple of hours of your time could save a life. cpr.heart.org/en or redcross.org

We will share more information as services are planned and needs are realized.

Thank you all for your love and support, for all you’ve done this past month and all you will continue to do to help hold Justin’s family, friends, Full Tilt family and community close. We all wish Justin were here to hug each and every one of you.