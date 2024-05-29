FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library says it’s restored some online services

An update is just in from Seattle Public Library, one day after SPL announced a “ransomware event” had led to disruption of online and other tech-related services:

May 29: Update on Available Technology Services

www.spl.org is back online. You can now once access our Event Calendar, as well as some digital services, such as online versions of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

Hoopla is accessible. Please note: If you borrow a Hoopla item that isn’t displaying properly, please try 1) logging out of your account and then log in again, or 2) try deleting and redownloading the Hoopla app.

The Library continues working to securely restore more technology services, such as e-books, computers, Wi-Fi, printing and more.