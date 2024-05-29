West Seattle, Washington

29 Wednesday

53℉

FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library says it’s restored some online services

May 29, 2024 9:58 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle libraries | West Seattle news

An update is just in from Seattle Public Library, one day after SPL announced a “ransomware event” had led to disruption of online and other tech-related services:

May 29: Update on Available Technology Services

www.spl.org is back online. You can now once access our Event Calendar, as well as some digital services, such as online versions of the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post.

Hoopla is accessible. Please note: If you borrow a Hoopla item that isn’t displaying properly, please try 1) logging out of your account and then log in again, or 2) try deleting and redownloading the Hoopla app.

The Library continues working to securely restore more technology services, such as e-books, computers, Wi-Fi, printing and more.

The update was added atop Tuesday’s original SPL post about the disruption.

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Seattle Public Library says it's restored some online services"

  • GeneseeResident May 29, 2024 (10:19 am)
    Reply

    Very strange. When going on the website it still has this message and I am unable to place a hold for books or login: Systemwide technology disruptions: Due to a cybersecurity event, the Library has taken its technology systems offline, and services relying on online connectivity are disrupted, including our online catalog, lending software, e-books and e-audiobooks, public computers and public printing. We are working diligently to securely restore these systems. Our buildings remain open, and you can still check out print books. Check https://shelftalkblog.wordpress.com/today/ for updates.Read lessRead less of this system messageClose

    • Bibliophile May 29, 2024 (10:36 am)
      Reply

      Well their notice does say SOME services have been restored and not ALL so my guess is they are still working on that.  They are doing their best so all we can do is give them a bit of grace and have some patience.

    • More WS May 29, 2024 (10:37 am)
      Reply

      Info provided clearly says that only SOME digital services are restored. 

