FOLLOWUP: New date for Alki Point Healthy Street construction

Five days after SDOT announced it would add “features” to the Alki Point Healthy Street plan, it’s announced a new construction start date:

As soon as Saturday, June 1, crews will resume installation of the permanent treatments for the Alki Point Healthy Street. This work includes:

-A 10-foot-wide shared walking/rolling space

-Three ADA parking spaces

-Stop controls at intersecting streets

-Pavement markings, parking signs, and striping the public parking lot

Unauthorized on-street parking located within 20 feet of intersections will be removed for new installation. Please visit the project webpage for more information on design elements.