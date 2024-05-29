FOLLOWUP: New date for Alki Point Healthy Street construction

Five days after SDOT announced it would add “features” to the Alki Point Healthy Street plan, it’s announced a new construction start date:
As soon as Saturday, June 1, crews will resume installation of the permanent treatments for the Alki Point Healthy Street. This work includes:
-A 10-foot-wide shared walking/rolling space
-Three ADA parking spaces
-Stop controls at intersecting streets
-Pavement markings, parking signs, and striping the public parking lot
Unauthorized on-street parking located within 20 feet of intersections will be removed for new installation. Please visit the project webpage for more information on design elements.
The plan includes two “public parking lots” – along Benton, north of the stormwater-treatment plant, and the existing one by the lighthouse. Meantime, the fate of one Healthy Street location in West Seattle has yet to be decided – Delridge-Highland Park.
