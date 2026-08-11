Fauntleroy bicycling-safety forum, Delridge P-Patch story time, much more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Smoke-free Monday photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

Here’s our list of event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WEST SEATTLE GLASS FLOAT HUNT, DAY 5 As noted here pre-hunt, no daily clues this year unless a float remains stubbornly unfound (and there HAVE been some clues as a result) – watch for the hand-blown floats all over West Seattle. As of midmorning today, 64 floats have been released and 39 have been found, according to the official website, which shows status when floats are found (provided the finder has used the special QR code).

SUMMER FOOD DRIVE: If you can help, the food drive is continuing daily at West Seattle Nursery (5275 California SW; WSB sponsor) – our story has the list of what is most needed.

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

SPRAYPARK SEASON: Daily operations continue at the Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) – free, scheduled 11 am-8 pm daily.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW; WSB sponsor); today’s program celebrates the 50th anniversary of the totem pole at Rotary Viewpoint Park.

WADING POOLS OPEN: With sunshine and warm weather, West Seattle’s regular wading-pool lineup will be open – noon to 7 pm at Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way, upper park near the north lot) and at EC Hughes (2805 SW Holden).

COLMAN POOL: Noon-7 pm, daily sessions continue at the outdoor saltwater pool on the shore at Lincoln Park – see the schedule here. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING: Regular weekly 2 pm meeting; here’s the agenda, which explains how to participate, in person or remotely.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases. “Wine wars” in the spotlight tonight – Northwest vs. Spain.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPER CLUB: Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) are presenting this weekly event for stand-up paddleboarders – details here – 5:30 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL: Weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza candlelight vigil open to all. (61st SW and Alki SW)

FAUNTLEROY BICYCLING SAFETY FORUM: 6 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW), in the wake of the death of rider Maridee Bonadea, her family and community members will meet with city, county, and state officials in this forum organized by the Fauntleroy Community Association to get long-advocated safety improvements. All welcome.

STORY TIME IN THE GARDEN: 6 pm at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), weekly story time for kids, followed by a garden activity.

THE GOOD SOCIETY BOOK CLUB: 6:30 pm; this month’s title is in our calendar listing. (California/Lander)

OPEN MIC: 6:30 pm signups, 7 pm music at weekly open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

PASS THE AUX: Interactive music game at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7 pm.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), 7 pm – lots of info in our ongoing calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO! Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four Tuesday trivia venues – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia … 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink … 7 pm at Admiral Pub, free to play, prizes. (2306 California SW).

KARAOKE AT POGGIE TAVERN: 9 pm Tuesdays, until 1:30 am, your turn to sing! (4717 California SW)

Organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!