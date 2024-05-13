ELECTION 2024: Here’s who’s running locally

Now that Filing Week is over, the ballot lineups are set for local offices – here’s who you’ll see on the August primary ballot (unless they withdraw by the deadline later today):

*34th District State Representative, Position 1 – incumbent Rep. Emily Alvarado (D) vs. Kimberly Cloud (R)

*34th District State Representative, Position 2 – incumbent Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D) vs. Jolie Lansdowne (R), who ran for Position 1 two years ago

*City Council citywide Position 8 – Councilmember Tanya Woo‘s appointment to this nonpartisan position runs through fall, so there’s an election for one more year of this position’s unexpired term; Woo has filed, as have Saul Patu, Alexis Mercedes Rinck, Saunatina Sanchez, and Tariq Yusuf

*King County Superior Court – 54 judicial positions are open; not a single one has drawn multiple candidates

You can see the lineups – with links to the candidates’ websites, if any – including statewide, U.S. House, and U.S. Senate races, by going here. Primary Election Day is August 6.

P.S. For those who asked about perennial candidate Goodspaceguy – he’s filed for U.S. Senate.