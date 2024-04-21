WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: 9 new views, and 1 way to help the ones that are migrating

Spring means migration time for some birds, so West Seattle bird-watchers might see seasonal sights, as shown in some of the reader photos we’re spotlighting today. Above are Bonaparte’s Gulls at Constellation Park, photographed by David Hutchinson, who says that’s also where he saw these Brant in flight:

Constellation’s a hotspot for bird viewing – that’s where Jamie Kinney photographed shorebirds including Dunlins and Black Turnstones:

That’s also where Emily Carlston saw this Black Oystercatcher in flight:

Jack Block Park is where Steve Bender photographed these Canada Geese:

At Don Armeni Boat Ramp, Robin Sinner photographed a Heermann’s Gull:

Robin also sent this photo of a White-crowned Sparrow:

In Schmitz Preserve Park, Tony Tschanz happened onto a Crow in the process of construction:

And we conclude with another photo from the Admiral area – John Keatley explains that this Barred Owl “seems to be living in the cedar tree in our backyard. It has been quite active this past week, and we just saw it resting on our shed roof.”

Huge thanks again to everyone who sends bird (and other) photos, which we feature not only in galleries like this but also with some of our daily event lists – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we also appreciate other information, such as Kersti Muul‘s reminder that it’s “Lights Out“ time to be kind to birds in flight – look how many!