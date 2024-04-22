TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Monday info; day 3 of low-bridge closure

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, April 22.

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE

The West Seattle low bridge is closed for a third day, due to reopen by next Monday morning; here’s SDOT info about the closure, including how to get free bus or Water Taxi trips.

ROAD-WORK ALERTS

*As previewed here, final work on the Highland Park Way/Holden signal is expected to start today.

*Work at the Delridge/Oregon intersection has narrowed it to one lane each way.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Sunny, high near 60. Today’s sunrise will be at 6:06 am, sunset at 8:09 pm.

TRANSIT NOTES

Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.

Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.

Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

1st Ave. S. Bridge:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.

If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!