TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, ROAD WORK, WEATHER: Monday notes

5:55 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, April 29.
LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE
The West Seattle low bridge has not yet reopened from its closure to install communication/control updates.
ROAD-WORK ALERTS
*The Delridge pedestrian-bridge earthquake-safety project continues at Delridge/Oregon, down to two lanes for the project’s duration, up to one year.
*Work could start today on the 30th/Holden sewer-pipe project, which will narrow Holden in the area for up to five weeks.
STADIUM ZONE
The Mariners continue their homestand with a 6:40 pm game tonight vs. Atlanta.
WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES
Showers and thunderstorms likely, high in the mid-50s. Today’s sunrise was at 5:54 am; sunset will be at 8:19 pm.
TRANSIT NOTES
Metro today – Regular schedule; check advisories here.
Water Taxi today – Regular schedule. Check the real-time map if you need to see where the boat is.
Washington State Ferries today – The usual 2 boats on the Triangle Route. Check WSF alerts for last-minute changes. Use the real-time map to see where your ferry is.
SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS
Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Orchard), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.
High Bridge – the main camera:
High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):
1st Ave. S. Bridge:
Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:
MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.
BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on X (ex-Twitter) shows whether the city’s movable bridges are open for vessel traffic.
If you see a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water, please text or call our hotline (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!
| 0 COMMENTS