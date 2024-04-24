TRAFFIC ALERT: Pipe-replacement project ahead on SW Holden

Thanks to Savannah for the heads-up on more than a month of work ahead at 30th/Holden – her neighborhood got notices about it, and she thought others who travel through the area should know too. We subsequently obtained the construction notice from Seattle Public Utilities. They tell us this work will replace a 15-foot section of 10-inch-wide sewer pipe, with some added accessibility features on the sidewalk:

For this work, SPU contractor crews will excavate, remove, and replace the section of pipe. New ADA curb ramps will also be installed in the work area. Crews will then restore the roadway. This work is part of a larger citywide sewer rehabilitation effort that enables SPU to provide reliable sewer service to you and your neighbors.

LOCATION

Work will occur near the intersection of 30th Ave SW and SW Holden St. View the map for approximate work location and equipment staging.

SCHEDULE

Construction is scheduled to begin as soon as April 29 with work taking up to 5 weeks to complete. Construction activities will occur on weekdays, 7:30-3:30 pm. Please note that the start date, duration, and working hours are subject to change due to permitting, weather, crew availability, and other factors.

ANTICIPATED IMPACTS

Residents and businesses will continue to receive normal sewer services during construction. However, you can also expect:

• Lanes will be reduced on SW Holden St in the work area. Traffic control measures and signage will be in place to direct traffic.

• Construction noise, dirt, dust, and vibrations

• Increased construction traffic and staging of large equipment near the intersection of SW Holden St and 30th Ave SW

• Parking restrictions near the work area. Please abide by all “no parking” signs.

• Crews will coordinate garbage/recycling/compost pick-up, mail delivery, and emergency access, as needed

• Residents and businesses next to the repair may be asked to limit water usage. Crews will provide notification when performing work that will require reduced flow