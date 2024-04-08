PARKS: Planning resumes for long-‘landbanked’ 48th/Charlestown

(WSB file photo, future park site at 48th/Charlestown)

We’ve heard updates in recent months about two of Seattle Parks‘ three “landbanked” sites in West Seattle, in The Junction and Morgan Junction – but nothing recently about the third, at 48th/Charlestown, aside from a brief mention during last November’s “West Seattle park projects” meeting. Now the city has announced that planning has resumed:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is excited to get back to work on the 48th and Charlestown Landbanked Site Park Development after it was paused during the pandemic. SPR is currently working on renewing Osborn Consulting’s contract to complete the Bid Documents and SDOT Street Improvement Permit. A few refinements to the construction document’s electrical design are the last remaining coordination items needed to complete the set for final technical review. SPR anticipates a Bid Opening in late 2024 and construction to run through the end of 2024, with completion in mid 2025. We look forward to bringing the Community’s ideas and vision synthesized during the early design stages of this project to life!

Seattle Parks and Recreation and Osborn Consulting worked with the community on the design for the new park, which will provide a “neighborhood green” for people of all ages to meet, eat, play, and celebrate. The design includes an oval lawn surrounded by a loop path with arching seat walls, imaginative and active play for young children, picnic areas, and a small stage. Native and drought-tolerant plants will express the natural history of this area, and trees will frame the park and provide shade.