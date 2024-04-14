West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: ‘Law-enforcement activity’ delaying Fauntleroy ferries

April 14, 2024 9:06 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
9:06 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are at the Fauntleroy ferry dock, and Washington State Ferries says M/V Cathlamet‘s 8:50 pm departure is delayed because of “law-enforcement activity.” We’re heading to the dock to find out more.

(WSB photos)

9:20 PM: Police at the dock tell us it’s a “person in crisis” situation; they are dealing with an agitated person who was threatening to jump off the dock. SFD and other emergency personnel were called to get him help; he’s going to be transported to Harborview Medical Center via ambulance.

9:24 PM: Our crew at the dock says they’ve just announced over the PA system that service will be resuming (the other boat on the run, M/V Kittitas, has been waiting just off Fauntleroy).

9:31 PM: To catch up, WSF has said via text alert, Cathlamet will take Southworth-destined vehicles and people only, while Kittitas will load only for Vashon.

2 Replies to "UPDATE: 'Law-enforcement activity' delaying Fauntleroy ferries"

  • Cynthia Reid April 14, 2024 (9:11 pm)
    Please stay safe! 

  • Rhonda April 14, 2024 (9:11 pm)
    More units arriving and looks like SFD truck (watching from my Lincoln Park run). Garbled announcement on ferry PA system and eastbound ferry waiting in middle of Sound.

