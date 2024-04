The Junction is in bloom. This year’s flower baskets, grown by Van Wingerden Greenhouses in Blaine, arrived this morning. Workers are hanging the ~100 baskets throughout the heart of the business district, where they’ll stay until fall.

This is the second year that the West Seattle Junction Association is using its “new” baskets, designed to use less water. A few remain available for “adoption” as a donation to help WSJA, which is a nonprofit, cover the costs – go here to do that.