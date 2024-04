2:40 PM: Seattle Fire units have arrived in the 7100 block of 29th SW after a report of a broken half-inch gas line. They’re planning to evacuate two houses while awaiting Puget Sound Energy‘s arrival.

2:44 PM: Police just told dispatch they’re blocking southbound traffic at 29th/Myrtle [map].

2:54 PM: Firefighters have just reported that the “gas line has been secured.”