CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Stolen business van found

On Friday, we published a report from Angela at Budget Blinds-West Seattle (WSB sponsor) about someone stealing one of their company vans and the sample books inside, some of which turned up in Seaview. Today, she emailed to say the van was found in Sunrise Heights: “The van and a lot of missing books have been recovered. … It was the WSB post that a police officer read and realized the van he saw down on 34th and Holden was the stolen one.” Thanks to everyone who watched for it (and those who’ve helped find past stolen vehicles, too).