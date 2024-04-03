BIZNOTES: In Pizza We Crust, Lotus on the Beach

Two food biznotes tonight:

IN PIZZA WE CRUST: Thanks to everyone who sent photos of the signage that’s popped up in the windows at 3207 California SW, where The Swinery recently closed. It’ll become home to the wood-fired pizza of In Pizza We Crust, which you can currently find in the U District, a family business whose backstory is here. We have messages out to find out more about their West Seattle plan.

LOTUS ON THE BEACH: We reported last week that this new Asian restaurant was close to opening at 2768 Alki SW, formerly home to (speaking of pizza) Pegasus. Now LOTB has announced its plan to “soft open” on Sunday, April 14. Same ownership as nearby Alki Phở & Bar, planning to offer “a hybrid of traditional and Asian fusion inspired dishes.”