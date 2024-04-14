14 options for your West Seattle Friday

(Photo by Peter Galli)

As the weekend approaches, here’s our list of highlights for the day/night ahead. Most are from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

COLLEGIATE BEACH VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT: As we first reported back in January, today starts a big college beach-volleyball tournament hosted by the UW team at Alki. See the schedule on the UW site here.

FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: Open until noon to conclude the first transitional week of new hours at the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor).

STAY & PLAY INDOOR GYM: Free drop-in play, 10-11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: One home game – Roosevelt visits Chief Sealth IHS, 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S 14TH ANNIVERSARY: As previewed here, the shop is having an anniversary sale through Sunday, plus a 6:15 pm Brooks-sponsored group run tonight, with music afterward by The Potholes. (2743 California SW)

‘MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL’: Final night for West Seattle High School‘s production, 7 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors, 8 pm show for Kumite, Media House, Under the Puddle, Palatine Trio. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SECOND NIGHT FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The new play continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Ticket link in our calendar listing.

THE SLAGS: West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW) features The Slags at 8 pm, no cover.

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight: DJ Mr. Moon. (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Good on Toast, Skablins, Without a Doubt. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

