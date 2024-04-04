BIZNOTE: Happy 14th anniversary, West Seattle Runner!

For the next three days, our area’s only running-focused store, West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is celebrating its 14th anniversary. Here’s what’s in store – a sale and more:

We are celebrating and thanking the wonderful community of West Seattle for all their generous support and encouragement over the past 14 years. This means we are offering 10% off footwear and 15% off apparel and accessories. For the folks already in our Customer Loyalty Program, you will enjoy 15% off footwear and 20% off apparel and accessories. We also have several events throughout the weekend:

Friday, April 5th, 6:15 pm – Brooks-sponsored Group Run: Come and run in a pair of Brooks shoes and run whatever distance you would like! Afterward, we will host The Potholes, who will play a live show back at the shop. We will have beverages and snacks for this social event.

Saturday, April 6th, 8 am – Group Run with donuts and chocolate milk afterward. Sponsored by Superfeet, and they will be giving away a pair of semi-custom inserts valued at $150.

Sunday, April 7th, 10 am – Runner Relay Event: Join in for fun, silly running-related tasks and come back to the shop afterward for beverages and snacks

Meet at West Seattle Runner for all events!