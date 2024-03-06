YOU CAN HELP: Be part of Roxhill Elementary’s yearbook

Friends of Roxhill Elementary invites local businesses and organizations to support the school and its students by advertising in the Roxhill yearbook. Here’s the announcement we were asked to share with you:

Calling all West Seattle business owners!

Support Your Neighborhood School and Your Business

Roxhill Elementary is your local neighborhood elementary school. Roxhill is a Title 1 public school, meaning that a high percentage of students live in low-income households. This year, we are working with 5th graders to produce a high quality yearbook that will be distributed to every student regardless of their family’s ability to pay for one.

You can help support your local school and students in your community by buying an ad to promote your business in our yearbook. This helps offset the cost of yearbooks for families who cannot pay for one themselves and introduces families to local businesses they can support. Best of all, it ensures that ALL students can keep this memento of their elementary school days.

Ads are affordable and help build awareness in your immediate community. Roxhill Elementary is made up of ~245 students and 50 teachers and staff members. All ads are printed in color and yearbooks will be distributed at the end of June 2024.