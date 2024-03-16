WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 27 notes!

(Friday morning photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Cookies, beignets, music, massage, more … Welcome to the third weekend of March! Here’s what’s in our Event Calendar listings for today/tonight, right after a traffic note:

TRAFFIC ALERT IF YOU’RE GOING DOWNTOWN: Road closures are planned for the 12:30 pm St. Patrick’s Day Parade, 4th/James to Westlake. Further south, Sounders FC has a 12:30 pm match.

Now, the reasons to stay on the peninsula:

FREE! GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Final weekend of cookie booths at various locations. Search here for your nearest locations and times.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF FORESTS: Show some love to the forest at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW), 10 am-1 pm, details in our calendar listing.

JET CITY BEIGNET’S LAST WEEKEND: Today, your second-to-last chance to get beignets from Jet City Beignet, which will be popping up at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW), 10 am-2 pm or until sold out.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open 10 am-2 pm today: “The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers.” (6000 16th Ave SW, north lot)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

ALKI KAYAK TOURS: Open for tours and rentals, 11 am-7 pm, at Seacrest (1660 Harbor SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

POP-UP PLANT SALE: 11 am-7 pm, plants, holders, and more, at a big Puget Ridge pop-up. (6350 18th Ave SW)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER, WITH SPECIAL EVENT: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. Today you’re invited to the 1-3 pm event honoring the memory of the Trung sisters, historic heroes of Vietnam. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

VIVA LA GALA: Support Holy Family Bilingual School by attending their gala dinner/auction at 5 pm tonight in the school hall (20th/Roxbury) and/or by bidding in the online auction. Our calendar listing has links for both.

DICK’S AT LARRY’S: 5-7 pm, Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has invited the Dick’s Drive-In burgers-and-shakes truck for Customer Appreciation Day.

(Friday evening photo by James Bratsanos)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: The Hasslers and School of Rock House Band at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 6 pm, all ages, $15 at door.

LIVE AT C & P: 7-9 pm, Roo Forrest and Friends at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). No cover, all ages.

CAVORT AT KENYON HALL: 7 pm doors for this taste of Ireland in West Seattle. (7904 35th SW(

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

MUSIC FOR THE SOUL: That’s what the Northwest Symphony Orchestra (WSB sponsor) wants to give you during a concert tonight at Holy Rosary (42nd/Genesee), 8 pm, featuring a local composer’s world-premiere work as well as J.S. Bach, Brahms, and Schubert. Get your ticket(s) here.

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Sessions. (4547 California SW, alley side)

OUT AT THE BOX: 9:30 pm drag show at Box Bar (5401 California SW), no cover, 21+.

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm, with Michael Van Fleet.

Planning a concert, open house, show, sale, event, walk, run, meeting, seminar, reading, field trip, fundraiser, class, game, or ? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!