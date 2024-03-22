WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 15 opportunities

(Rosalie Miller photographed a ‘newly emerged Mason Bee’)

Here’s our list of Friday highlights! Most are from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY & PLAY OPEN GYM: Until 11:30 am at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd), free!

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE TODDLER GYM: 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

HIGH-SCHOOL SOFTBALL: One home game – West Seattle HS hosts Kentlake, 4 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HIGH-SCHOOL SOCCER: Two home matches – West Seattle HS hosts Bishop Blanchet, 4 pm at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle), while Chief Sealth IHS hosts Garfield, 4:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

FOOD POPUP: 5-9 pm at The Nook (2206 California SW) in North Admiral, Lovely and Dapper Desserts, McCormick Jam Co., and Cooking With Timmy are in the house.

CULTURAL CONNECTION NIGHT: “The White Center Teen Program (aka the Log Cabin) is excited to invite the community to the premiere of Cultural Connection Night from 5-7 pm at Steve Cox Memorial Park (1321 SW 102nd). Join the WCTP for an evening of Cultural Performances along with a Visual Art Gallery featuring the artwork of local artists ages 12-19. In addition, attendees are welcome to wear cultural attire to participate in the inaugural Log Cabin Cultural Fashion Show.”

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open tonight for wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WEST SEATTLE HIGH SCHOOL MULTICULTURAL NIGHT: 6-8:30 pm, with dinner at 7, all welcome: “WSHS student clubs have come together to plan an incredible celebration of diversity through music, dance, and global cuisine. Enjoy student performances, education, community resources, and fun for the whole family!” More info in our calendar listing. (3000 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Tonight, you can see/hear longtime fave Forrest Sallee at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, all ages, no cover.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: 7 pm doors for Sundodger, Pent Up!, Waves of Rust. $10 cover. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight: DJ Mr. Nyice Guy. (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD! Skate to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), 9 pm-midnight, this week featuring Rat King, Abhoria, Whythre. $18 cover + $5 skate rental

LATE-NIGHT SINGING: 10 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!