SUNDAY PREVIEWS: West Seattle Bee Garden TLC; family-history research help

Two events coming up tomorrow (Sunday, March 3) that you might want an advance alert about:
WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN: Lisa sent the photo and an invitation for volunteers of all ages to help out tomorrow, all or part of the three-hour period between 10 am and 1 pm:
Our next work party is full of opportunity to:
-plant native plants – a wide variety coming from the King Conservation District Native Plant Sale,
-move loads of compost for our new perennial pollinator pads,
-plant native flower seeds – blanket flower and globe gilia,
-make more temporary signs, and,
=relocate desirable plants.
As usual, dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. We’ll have some light snacks. We also have an assortment of garden tools but if you have a personal favorite, you’re welcome to bring it.
We need lots of folks to make this all happen. Bonus points for those that bring a friend :) Thanks so much for your consideration and effort to help shape the West Seattle Bee Garden into a place of education, inspiration, and beauty.
The West Seattle Bee Garden is located at Commons Park – Graham St and Lanham Pl SW.
FAMILY HISTORY RESEARCH: If you’ve been looking into your family history but reaching some dead ends, local experts might be able to help – they’re inviting you to this free event Sunday:
Join us for an afternoon of free Family History Research
Sunday, March 3, 2024
2:30 pm – 4:30 pm
Interested in your family history? We have expertise! We’d love to help you discover the joy of family history! Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged. Email bevitaly@gmail.com to reserve a time slot.
Timed to coincide with this Thursday to Saturday event: RootsTech 2024 – The world’s largest family history event. (In Salt Lake City and online.) Then join us in person on Sunday afternoon!
The West Seattle Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – 4001 44th Ave SW
