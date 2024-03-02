SUNDAY PREVIEWS: West Seattle Bee Garden TLC; family-history research help

Two events coming up tomorrow (Sunday, March 3) that you might want an advance alert about:

WEST SEATTLE BEE GARDEN: Lisa sent the photo and an invitation for volunteers of all ages to help out tomorrow, all or part of the three-hour period between 10 am and 1 pm:

Our next work party is full of opportunity to: -plant native plants – a wide variety coming from the King Conservation District Native Plant Sale,

-move loads of compost for our new perennial pollinator pads,

-plant native flower seeds – blanket flower and globe gilia,

-make more temporary signs, and,

=relocate desirable plants. As usual, dress for the weather and bring a water bottle. We’ll have some light snacks. We also have an assortment of garden tools but if you have a personal favorite, you’re welcome to bring it. We need lots of folks to make this all happen. Bonus points for those that bring a friend :) Thanks so much for your consideration and effort to help shape the West Seattle Bee Garden into a place of education, inspiration, and beauty. The West Seattle Bee Garden is located at Commons Park – Graham St and Lanham Pl SW.

FAMILY HISTORY RESEARCH: If you’ve been looking into your family history but reaching some dead ends, local experts might be able to help – they’re inviting you to this free event Sunday: