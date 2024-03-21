READER REPORT: Clothing found, possibly stolen/dumped

Any of this look familiar? Suzanne sent the photo and report:

Found: Many clothing items belonging to (probably) teen girl, neatly packed in white plastic bag. The photo shows just a few of the many items in the bag.

Bag was on the ground in an alley in the Seaview neighborhood. All of the items were neatly folded as if packed for moving. Items were damp from rain so the bag has been outside for at least a week. I’ve put them in my garage for safekeeping for now. Really hoping they find their way back to their rightful person.