Here’s what’s happening as your West Seattle Monday continues

(Jerry Simmons photographed ‘Bey’ the Bald Eagle at Alki)

Here’s the list for the rest of today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

CITY COUNCIL BRIEFING MEETING: 2 pm at City Hall, the weekly meeting in which councilmembers talk about their plans for the week ahead. Here’s the agenda, featuring an overview of the draft One Seattle Plan Update. Watch live via Seattle Channel.

TODDLER GYM PLAYTIME: Free indoor drop-in playspace 3-5 pm at the Salvation Army Center. (9050 16th SW).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE’S GEORGETOWN OPEN HOUSE: As previewed here, today you are invited to visit the Georgetown campus of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) to learn about its programs and facilities, 3:30-6:30 pm – RSVP here. (6737 Corson Ave. S.)

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES: Second week of cookie booths continues at various locations this afternoon/evening. Search here for your nearest locations.

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Four options tonight – 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm music quiz at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) … 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander); 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community invites you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for meditation. 7 pm.

FREE FITNESS CLASS: Fit4Mom‘s final free class is tonight at 7:30 pm – sign up here. (2707 California SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

KARAOKE: 9 pm, Monday night karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW).

