From accounting to winemaking, here are six ways to see what you can learn at South Seattle College

Moving on to college? Going back to college? Thinking about a career change? South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) likely has something for you. As part of “Discover Seattle Colleges” events these next two weeks, you have multiple opportunities to learn about the possibilities. First, four online events this week will explore academic programs and career pathways offered by SSC and its sibling campuses (North and Central):

Health and Medical / Education and Human Services: Monday, March 4, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Business and Accounting / Science, Engineering and Technology: Tuesday, March 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Culinary, Hospitality and Wine / Skilled Trades and Technical Training: Wednesday, March 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Arts, Design and Graphics / Social Sciences, Humanities and Languages: Thursday, March 7, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

RSVP to get the links for any or all of those online events – go here.

Then next week, the Seattle Colleges campuses all have in-person open houses where you can meet faculty, take tours, get admission/resources information, and more. (Even if you’re not considering enrollment, community members are welcome to visit and learn more about the colleges too!) Here are the two for SSC:

Georgetown Apprenticeship & Education Center, South Seattle College: Monday, March 11, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

South Seattle College Main Campus (in West Seattle): Tuesday, March 12, 3:30-6:30 p.m.

To RSVP for either or both, and to get info about open houses at the other colleges, go here. (And if you’re ready to enroll, you can do that now too, for spring-quarter classes starting April 1st.)