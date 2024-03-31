From sunrise services to preparedness party, here’s the list for your West Seattle Sunday

(Photo by Troy Sterk)

Good morning! Here’s our list of what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EASTER SUNDAY SERVICES & ACTIVITIES: 15 local churches answered our open call to send info on their Easter Sunday (and Holy Week) services; this list is the result. It includes 6:30 am sunrise services at Alki Beach, Forest Lawn, and Westcrest Park, as well as churches with breakfast/brunch and churches with egg hunts.

EASTER CLOSURES: A few readers asked us this week if we were making a list, and we replied that we usually don’t make an Easter list, as we haven’t historically found many closures. However, a walk around The Junction last night suggested otherwise. So, in The Junction and otherwise, here are some places we know will be closed for Easter: City Mouse, Discovery Shop, Nepantla Cultural Arts Gallery, Northwest Art and Frame, Talarico’s, Target, Three Little Birds. Add to the list by commenting below!

MINI-POLAR PLUNGE: 9 am every Sunday, you’re welcome to join a group plunge into Puget Sound off Alki – meet at Statue of Liberty Plaza (61st/Alki).

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at 9 am at rotating locations – today it’s Olympia Coffee (3840 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: The market is open today, 10 am-2 pm as usual, on California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon, offering early-spring vegetables and fruit, plus cheese, fish, meat, baked goods, condiments, fresh-cooked food, beverages (from cider to kombucha to beer/wine), nuts, candy, more! Here’s today’s vendor list.

ALKI KAYAK TOURS: Open again today to get you out on the water!

Hop on Over to Alki Kayak Tours for an Egg-citing Easter Weekend! Join us this Easter weekend from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM for a unique and unforgettable experience. Bring your friends and family to Alki Kayak Tours and enjoy our popular Sunset or Elliott Bay tours. We will also have hourly rentals available.

(1660 Harbor SW)

VENUS DEMILO AT EASY STREET: Acoustic set at 5 pm, all ages, no cover. (4559 California SW)

READY FREDDY PREP PARTY: Get started on the path to preparedness in just half an hour with Alice Kuder of Just in Case Disaster Preparedness Services (a new WSB sponsor), 7-7:30 pm at West Seattle Coworking (9030 35th SW), free – our calendar listing explains!

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Wrap up your weekend with music by the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8-10 pm.

Are you planning something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basics – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!