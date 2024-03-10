West Seattle, Washington

EGG HUNTS! This year’s West Seattle lineup so far – with a side of burgers

March 10, 2024 9:58 pm
(2022 photo of eggs awaiting Fauntleroy Community Association hunt – photo from volunteer Al)

Almost time for a spring tradition. From Fauntleroy to North Delridge, this year families have at least six West Seattle egg hunts to choose from. One even has a chaser of legendary burgers. Here’s what we have so far:

SUNDAY, MARCH 24 – FAUNTLEROY: The Fauntleroy Community Association starts the season on the playground at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW), 1-2 pm Sunday, March 24. This one will happen in two waves – first the little ones 4 and under, then the older kids. Eggs will contain non-candy “treasures,” promises FCA. And if you can help – “join coordinator Candace Blue and Scott Wiesemann at an egg-stuffing party or help hide the eggs. Email her at blueyvette47@gmail.com for specifics and to volunteer.”

SATURDAY, MARCH 30 – LINCOLN PARK: Eastridge Church is again promising thousands of eggs and inflatables for bouncing when it takes over the park’s south meadow, 10 am. (Fauntleroy Way SW/SW Cloverdale)

SATURDAY, MARCH 30 – SEATTLE PARKS & REC: The city is offering three West Seattle egg hunts this year:
Delridge Community Center (4501 Delridge Way SW), March 30, 10 am
High Point Community Center (6920 34th SW), March 30, 10 am
Roxhill Park field (29th SW/SW Barton), March 30, noon

SATURDAY, MARCH 30 – OUNCES + DICK’S TRUCK (3809 Delridge Way SW): The annual Beer Garden Easter Egg Hunt is back at Ounces at 3 pm, followed by the Dick’s Drive In burgers-and-shakes truck 4-7 pm.

Various churches offer egg hunts on Easter Sunday (March 31). Anyone else? Let us know so we can add you to the list!

