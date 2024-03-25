FOLLOWUP: Westcrest Park play-area project ‘ahead of schedule’

That photo was sent Sunday by PM of Highland Park, one of several readers who’ve pointed out that the new Westcrest Park play equipment looks almost ready to go, though it’s still fenced off. We checked in with Seattle Parks today about its official status; spokesperson Karen O’Connor replied, “The contractor is ahead of schedule on this project. We anticipate opening sometime in the next two weeks after all final inspections are completed.” The same contractor is also working on the Lincoln Park South Play Area, so we’re asking where that’s at. Both play areas had been closed for years because of safety concerns before the replacement projects finally got going this year.