FOLLOWUP: Here’s when work will start on Westcrest Park’s long-closed play area

(Reader photo by Jon from May 2021)

With work starting on the Lincoln Park South Play Area replacement, we asked Seattle Parks about the schedule for Westcrest Park, since that play-area replacement is part of the same contract awarded to LW Sundstrom. Today we got the reply: Work at Westcrest Park – where the play structure was closed for safety concerns in May 2021 – is expected to begin in March. It’s a narrower scope than Lincoln Park, so both are expected to be finished “approximately (in) June,” according to Parks spokesperson Karen O’Connor.