Checking in on three Parks projects

A quick look at what’s happening at three Seattle Parks project sites in West Seattle:

HIAWATHA COMMUNITY CENTER: After Friday’s announcement that work would start today, we went by this morning to see if a crew was truly in view – and yes, as our photo above shows, mobilization is indeed under way.

WESTCREST PARK PLAY AREA: Thanks to Phillip for sending that photo over the weekend, showing work is progressing. You’ll recall that the project was “bundled” with the long-delayed Lincoln Park South Play Area, so we went over for a look at that:

LINCOLN PARK SOUTH PLAY AREA: No workers in sight there this morning, and work does not appear to have progressed beyond digging; it’s been two months since work began here. We’re asking Parks about its status, and whether it’s still on track to open in June.