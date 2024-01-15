FOLLOWUP: Work begins at Lincoln Park South Play Area

Thanks to Tom Trulin for the photos. A week and a half after Seattle Parks confirmed that the long-awaited Lincoln Park South Play Area replacement was about to begin, crews from contractor LW Sundstrom are there today.

We’re still awaiting the promised update from Parks on the expected schedule for this project and the Westcrest Park play area that was bundled with it for bidding (Sundstrom’s winning bid was just under $1.2 million). Parks had previously said March is the expected shipping timeframe for the new play equipment, which – as designed with community input six years ago – is supposed to have a marine theme. The Lincoln Park play area has been out of commission since July 2017; Westcrest, since May 2021 – both because, Parks said, wooden components had become damaged and unsafe (termites were blamed).